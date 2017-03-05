Mass State Police investigating fatal crash in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, MA (WHDH) - State Police are investigating after 1 died in a car crash in Lakeville.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday morning State Police from Dartmouth responded to a car crash on Route 140 north.

1 died in the crash.

The car was traveling north of exit 8 in Lakeville when, for reasons still unknown, it went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Wareham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is not being released until family can be notified.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)