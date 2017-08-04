Mass State Police investigating fatal crash on 495-North caused by wrong-way driver

HOPKINTON, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police said they are investigating a fatal crash that happened on 495-North caused by a wrong-way driver Friday morning.

The two-car crash happened near exit-22 in Hopkinton.

The female wrong-way driver, who died, was said to be heading south on the northbound side.

The male driver, who was hit head-on, was taken to UMass Hospital with serious injuries.

There are major delays between exits 21 and 22.

Traffic is backed up to Route-85.

Commuters are able to get by only in the right and breakdown lanes at this time.

7News will bring updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)