(WHDH) – Massachusetts State Police issued a hoax warning on Saturday.

Police say a New York woman recently received a phone call asking for her personal information. The woman’s caller ID indicated the call wasfrom 508-820-2300, a Massachusetts State Police General Headquarters number.

State police say the call was an instance of “spoofing.” They said it is fairly common for hoaxers to us police phone numbers in an attempt to make their fraudulent calls appear credible.

Authorities reminded the public that Mass. State Police, or any other police department, would never call them seeking information. Police urged anyone who receives the call to not provide any information and hang up immediately.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call purporting from be from State police should report it to their communications section at 508-820-2121.

