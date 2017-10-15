Mass State Police: Man charged with OUI in Chelsea after crash, one with serious injuries

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police said there was a single-car crash on Revere Beach Parkway in Chelsea overnight. The driver, 24-year-old Carl Deraux of Quincy was charged with operating under the influence.

Police believe Deraux was drunk.

The passenger in that car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Parts of Revere Beach Parkway were shut down after the crash while police conducted their investigation.

The Chelsea Fire Department said one firefighter was injured, not seriously, while on the scene of the crash.

That firefighter is said to be recovering.

Police have not said what caused the crash.

There is no word on the current condition of the person who suffered serious injuries.

Chelsea Police are continuing their investigation.

