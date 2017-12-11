Mass. State Police stop driver operating snow-covered car

(WHDH) — The Massachusetts State Police are reminding drivers to “clear snow before you go” after stopping a motorist who was operating a snow-covered car on Monday morning.

Trooper Dustin Finch tweeted a photo of a Mazda 3 that had not been cleared of snow, saying “nope…nope, nope, mmm, nope.”

The photo showed zero visibility out of the car’s rear window and snow piled up on the roof.

Finch reminded drivers that failing to clear snow is a “danger” to other motorists.

Nope…. nope nope 👎🏼 mmmm, nope.#ClearSnowBeforeYouGo. It’s a danger to you and the other motorists around you. pic.twitter.com/lhOnMmGRSk — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) December 11, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)