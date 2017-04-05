Mass. state troopers seize 1,150 packets of heroin during traffic stop, authorities say

GREENFIELD (WHDH) - A traffic stop early Monday morning in Greenfield led to a significant drug bust and an arrest.

Authorities say state troopers stopped a motorist for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle and found a passenger in the car with 1,150 packets of heroin.

The passenger, identified as a 44-year-old man from Brattleboro, Vermont, was arrested on charges of trafficking heroin and possession of an open container of alcohol.

The driver was issued a summons for unlicensed operation and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.

The Brattleboro man was denied bail and transported to the Greenfield House of Correction.

