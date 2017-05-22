Mass. town votes to prohibit marijuana businesses

WILBRAHAM, MA (WHDH) - Wilbraham residents voted this weekend to ban all marijuana businesses.

People who checked yes at Saturday night’s vote were in favor of prohibiting all commercial businesses from growing, testing and selling marijuana.

Even though people voted in support of the prohibition, it does not overrule state law that allows residents to grow marijuana in their homes.

The next town to cast their vote is East Longmeadow on June 6th.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)