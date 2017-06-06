Mass. woman charged in texting suicide case has waived right to a jury

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - Michelle Carter, the The Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her boyfriend text messages encouraging him to kill himself, has waived her right to have a jury hear her case.

“We waived the jury,” said defense attorney, Joseph Cataldo, “we are going to be presenting the case the same way and we are optimistic with the outcome.”

7News analyst Tom Hoopes says a judge is more likely to focus solely on the facts of the case.

“I can imagine almost any parent on that jury,” said Hoopes, “not being happy with her as a defendant.”

Carter was 17-year-old when prosecutors say she convinced her 18-year-old boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to commit suicide by running carbon monoxide into his pick up truck in a parking lot in Fairhaven.

Her defense team claims she was taking prescription medication and was ‘involuntarily intoxicated’ at the time.

But newly released court documents reveal that the state plans to present evidence that Carter showed, ‘selfish, overbearing and manipulative behavior,’ to two of her high school classmates before and after taking the medication.

“If there’s a conviction here, despite the fact that it’s a young girl,” said Hoopes, “I think the judge is going to impose as serious a sentence as the judge reasonably can.”

Opening statements begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and then witnesses will be called.

