BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is pledging to sue the Trump administration over its move to kill an Obama-era effort to limit carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants.

Healey, a Democrat, said Monday the decision violates the law and imperils the planet.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said he would be issuing a new set of rules overriding the Clean Power Plan.

