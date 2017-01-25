Massachusetts among states included in Trump team infrastructure plans

BOSTON (WHDH) - The administration of President Trump is wasting no time on their mission to rebuild America. The team released a list on Monday of about 50 infrastructure jobs across the country that they plan to tackle.

Two of the projects would bring hundreds of jobs to Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

One job on the list includes an extension of the Green Line into Somerville, and another is a plan to reconstruct I-93 from the Massachusetts border to Manchester, New Hampshire.

The White House is now trying to determine which national projects are at the highest priority, and which are deemed what they call “National Security and Emergency Projects.” The proposed plans cost at least $137 billion.

On the campaign trail, Trump promised to prioritize rebuilding what he referred to as America’s crumbling highways, airports and bridges.

