Massachusetts attorney general appeals Eversource rate hike

BOSTON (AP) — Attorney General Maura Healey is appealing a decision by the state Department of Public Utilities allowing a nearly $37 million per year rate hike for Eversource’s Massachusetts electric customers.

The increase was much smaller than requested, but still drew the Democrat’s ire.

On Wednesday, Healey announced she filed an appeal. Healey said regulators violated state law by failing to adequately explain or support the order increasing Eversource’s allowed shareholder profits.

Healey said she wants to know why regulators chose to enrich Eversource shareholders at the expense of electric ratepayers.

Eversource had sought a $91 million annual hike.

The rate hikes are set to take effect Jan. 1.

On Wednesday Healey also filed a motion for reconsideration, urging the DPU to reduce customers’ annual rate increases under Eversource’s five-year rate plan.

