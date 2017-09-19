Massachusetts ATV rider found dead near New Hampshire state park

WINCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say an ATV rider has been found dead near a state park after he attempted to navigate a steep trail and his vehicle rolled.

Fish and Game conservation officers say 77-year-old Daniel Gill, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was reported missing Sunday night. He had been riding his ATV in Pisgah State Park and hadn’t returned home.

Gill was found Monday morning just outside of the park in Winchester.

Officers said Gill, who was riding alone, was wearing appropriate gear, including a helmet and eye protection. They said speed and impairment don’t appear to be factors in the crash. They are still investigating.

