Massachusetts authorities seek man wanted in connection with double murder

NEW BEDFORD (WHDH) - The Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced Friday that state and local police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a double murder that took place early Tuesday morning in New Bedford.

RELATED: Two men killed after shots fired into car in New Bedford

An arrest warrant has been issued for Carmelo Kercado Jr., 35. Authorities say he’s wanted on charges of two counts of murder, carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Kercado is accused of fatally shooting Stephen Bodden, 27, of New Bedford and Taunton, and Fabio Tavares, 28, of New Bedford, while the three of them drove in a vehicle along Central Avenue Tuesday morning around 1:30 a.m.

Kercado is said to be armed and dangerous. The public is asked to not approach or attempt to subdue him in anyway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)