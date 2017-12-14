BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts’ Cannabis Control Commission is scheduled to vote on a list of final regulations next week as members work on rules for recreational marijuana use in the Bay State.

Earlier this week, a subcommittee formally proposed regulations, including the creation of marijuana cafes, where products could be smoked or consumed.

Under the proposed regulations, marijuana would only be available in single servings and would not be allowed to leave the property.

Recreational marijuana sales are set to begin in July.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)