Massachusetts college to provide access to overdose drug

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts college will provide public access to the overdose reversal drug Narcan.

The Enterprise reports that by the first day of classes Wednesday at Bridgewater State University, Narcan will be placed at more than 50 locations on campus.

BSU police Sgt. Robert McEvoy says the college will be the “first university in the nation with public access to Narcan.” He says the general public can “go into any school building, get Narcan and administer it if need be.”

McEvoy says the school will use nasal Narcan.

He says the Narcan has been donated to the school by the nonprofit Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative.

The university is holding a Narcan training event on Sept. 12 for faculty, students and the public.

