Massachusetts cyclist dies after bike, dump truck crash

PELHAM, N.H. (AP) — Police say that a 59-year-old Massachusetts man died after the motorized bicycle he was driving collided with a dump truck in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire state police say Lowell resident Paul Nieves died at Lowell General Hospital in Massachusetts from life-threatening injuries he received from the Friday afternoon crash on Route 38 in Pelham.

Police say their initial investigation appears to show Pelham resident 39-year-old Patrick D’Alba was traveling southbound on Route 38 in a 2015 Ford dump truck when he failed to see Nieves traveling northbound in the breakdown lane.

Police say the motorized Schwinn bicycle then struck the dump truck’s right rear. D’Alba wasn’t injured and police say he is cooperating with the investigation.

State police say it doesn’t appear impairment was a factor in the collision.

