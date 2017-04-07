Massachusetts delegation unhappy Congress not consulted on Syrian strike

Local lawmakers told 7News they are unhappy that President Donald Trump did not consult Congress before ordering the military strike in Syria.

Rep. Mike Capuano said he is concerned that Congress was not alerted, let alone asked, before the United States attack on an air base in Syria.

“I’m not willing to criticize the president but I am willing to say very clearly that from this point forward, as far as I’m concerned, it would be a breach of the Constitution and unlawful for the president to take any further military action against the Syrian government without congressional approval,” said Capuano. The congressman filed a bill a few days ago that would require the president to go to Congress before taking any military action in Syria.

Rep. Jim McGovern said he learned about the attack from the news and said he was “disturbed” that there was no consultation with Congress. He said he does not defend Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or the chemical attack in the country but said the American people need to know what they are getting into.

“Before we start dropping bombs, we ought to have a policy, we ought to know what we’re doing,” said McGovern.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III agreed, saying a political solution is needed.

“The use of chemical weapons cannot be tolerated by the civilized world but you’re not going to solve this problem by a one-off strike at the airport,” said Kennedy.

