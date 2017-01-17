Massachusetts Democrats host grassroots meeting in Newton

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts Democrats held a grassroots meeting in Newton on Tuesday, ahead of Friday’s presidential inauguration.

Massachusetts Democrats Chairman Gus Bickford was joined by Rep. Joe Kennedy III at the meeting. Kennedy said he is willing to work with President-elect Donald Trump but said repealing Obamacare would not be a good start to the presidency.

“Obviously not my candidate but I respect the process and there are a number of countries around the world that continue to fight to be able to celebrate the peaceful transfer of power,” said Kennedy. “So I’ll be there in celebration of those institutions in the democratic process.”

The topic of Tuesday’s meeting was to discuss what lies ahead for Democrats in Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)