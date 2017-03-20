Massachusetts Dems call for apology from Trump over wiretapping claims

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Democrats are calling for President Donald Trump to apologize to President Barack Obama for accusing him of wiretapping Trump Tower.

Sen. Ed Markey said FBI Director James Comey’s testimony that he has no information to support Trump’s accusations should be enough for the president to drop his claims. Markey said if Trump keeps pushing for an investigation, it could ultimately damage his administration.

“It’s obvious that his accusation against President Obama is without any foundation whatsoever,” said Mackey. “Donald Trump should just do the right thing and apologize to Barack Obama, there is no evidence. He might have heard it somewhere, read it on Breitbart, but it is absolutely not true.”

Congressman Stephen Lynch said he thinks Trump should stop tweeting or have people screen what he says. “This is no way to run a government,” said Lynch.

Markey also said the American people deserve to know everything about any meetings the Trump campaign had with Russia, saying they should “open the pinata” and release all the information. Markey said a key question moving forward will be whether Trump or his team made any promises to Russian leaders.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)