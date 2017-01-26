Massachusetts dentist agrees to pay $475,000 settlement

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts dentist with 21 practices around the state has agreed to pay the state’s Medicaid program $475,000 to resolve allegations of improper billing practices.

Attorney General Maura Healey said Wednesday the settlement resolves allegations that from May 2010 through December 2016, Dr. Julia Faigel, her practices and her brother who managed the practices, improperly billed MassHealth for concurrent palliative treatment of dental pain along with another code for extraction on the same date, in violation of state rules and the American Dental Association’s code on dental procedures.

The settlement also resolves allegations regarding the improper submission of claims listing Dr. Faigel as the provider when services were provided by other dentists.

The practices have also agreed to review and comply with all applicable state and federal laws.

