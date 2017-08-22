Massachusetts dive teams searching reservoir for missing man

ASHLAND, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts dive teams will return to the Ashland State Park on Tuesday, where they spent Monday searching for a missing man.

Authorities say 20-year-old Alexander Barberio, of Sherborn, was last seen on Sunday afternoon near the reservoir.

Barberio is described as a white male, with glasses, who is 5 feet 10 inches and 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing khakis, dress shirt and brown shoes.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

