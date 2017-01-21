MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — State education officials have planned a pair of meetings to address the implementation of federal education law and smoothing the path to college.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has scheduled a special meeting in Malden on Monday to discuss a proposed accountability plan and timeline for the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. The law requires that states establish high academic content standards, and schools must teach all students those standards to help prepare them for college and careers.

The boards of Elementary and Secondary Education and Higher Education have a joint meeting scheduled for Tuesday at Bridgewater State University.

The board members will discuss the Massachusetts Early College Initiative and the next-generation MCAS high school exams.

The boards will then meet separately.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)