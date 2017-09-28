MALDEN, MA (WHDH) — Massachusetts Fallen Heroes surprised the daughter of a fallen soldier with a refurbished car that will help her continue her education and career.

Kaleigh Hayes was only 7 years old when her father, Army Sgt. Glenn Allison was killed during training in Baghdad in 2003.

“He’s inspired me in every way, shape and form. He’s why I’m going to school, he’s why I wake every morning,” said Hayes. “I think about him, I think about what he would do, what would he want me to be doing for the future.”

Hayes, now 21, attends college and works at a Boys and Girls Club, where she supervises visits between children and their non-custodial parents.

“Kaleigh’s story is truly amazing — a young daughter who lost her dad at such a young age and had to live pretty much her entire life without her father and continue to do great things in life,” said Dan Magoon of Massachusetts Fallen Heroes.

Massachusetts Fallen Heroes partnered with several organizations, including Today’s Collision Repair Center in Malden and MetLife, to refurbish the 2014 Nissan Sentra for Hayes. The organizations also paid for the first year of her insurance, her title and license plates, plus gave her a $250 gas card.

