Massachusetts farm unveils massive corn maze honoring Tom Brady

PLYMPTOM, MA (WHDH) - As football season looms just around the corner, Patriots fans are looking forward to September for another reason.

Sauchuk Farm in Plympton announced on Sunday that its 10th corn maze will be in the image of quarterback Tom Brady.

The design was revealed in a game of 20 questions live on their Facebook page. The first person to guess correctly received a four-pack of maze passes.

Last year, the farm celebrated the 50th anniversary of “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” with a picture of Snoopy sitting in a pumpkin patch.

The maze will run for seven weeks from Sept. 16 – Oct. 29. Sauchuk Farm also offers hayrides and several other family-friendly fall activities.

Tickets can be purchased online starting in September.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)