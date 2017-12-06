Massachusetts firefighter collapses, dies battling blaze

MONTGOMERY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts firefighter has died while battling an overnight house fire.

The fire in a home in Montgomery was called in just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the state Fire Marshal says the firefighter was a member of the department in Montgomery, a town of fewer than 1,000 residents west of Springfield.

The spokeswoman says the firefighter collapsed at the scene and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The firefighter’s name was not immediately made public.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Residents of the home escaped the flames, but westernmassnews.com reports that they were taken to the hospital.

Several surrounding departments also responded to the scene.

