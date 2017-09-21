Massachusetts firefighter suffers serious neck injury in fall from engine

LITTLETON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts firefighter is expected to survive after suffering a serious neck injury due to a fall from an engine at the fire department’s headquarters.

The Littleton Fire Department said Wednesday that Scott Holt is in serious but stable condition at a Worcester hospital, where he will have surgery in the next few weeks.

Officials say he was performing routine tasks when he fell Saturday inside the Littleton Fire Department’s temporary headquarters.

The department says he will likely face a lengthy recovery after surgery.

Holt has been with the department for 13 years.

