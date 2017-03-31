Hannaford grocery store recalls ground beef due to glass fragments

CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - A Hannaford store in Chelmsford is asking customers to return packages of ground beef because they may contain glass fragments.

The company says glass fragments from a broken measuring cup may have gotten mixed in with the ground beef made at the store.

As a precaution, the company is alerting customers that the affected product could be 80 percent ground beef that was sold Friday with a sell-by date of April 1.

Any costumer who purchased the product can return it for a full refund. The store says about 30 pounds of the product was sold.

No reports of glass being found have surfaced.

