Massachusetts high schoolers among nation’s best on ACT test

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts high schoolers in the graduating class of 2017 are among the top in the nation when it comes to test scores.

The state’s 2017 public and private high school graduates who chose to take the ACT exam had an average composite score of 25.4 out of a possible 36.

That’s not only up from last year’s score of 24.8, but well ahead of the national average of 21, a slight increase from last year’s 20.8.

Fifty-six percent of Massachusetts graduates also met all four ACT college readiness benchmarks, up from 53 percent last year and above the national average of 27 percent.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said he’s proud to see Massachusetts students scoring high. He thanked teachers and school administrators for helping prepare students for college or careers.

