Massachusetts hiker dies in New Hampshire

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Massachusetts man who died while hiking in New Hampshire.

The Fish and Game department says 26-year-old John Holden of Jefferson, Massachusetts, had intended to hike part of Mount Bond in Lincoln on Saturday and was due home Saturday night. Authorities were alerted Sunday morning, and a search team found his body around 8 p.m. Sunday near the top of Bond Cliff, a remote peak 8.8 miles from the Kancamagus Highway.

The body was brought down the mountain Monday morning. Authorities say Holden was an experienced hiker and had adequate gear. An autopsy is planned.

The New Hampshire Army National Guard helped Fish and Game officers with the search and recovery.

