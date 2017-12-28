BOSTON (WHDH) - Some shelters in Massachusetts are opening their doors on cold days for people who don’t have anywhere to go.

Sister Rose’s House in New Bedford has opened as an overflow homeless shelter, but the program manager said they are in danger of running out of money before the winter ends.

He said the shelter is being reassessed with plans of adding more beds.

In Boston, the Pine Street Inn is working overtime to help the homeless.

The shelters have been running over capacity during this week’s cold snap.

They are also using vans and volunteers to check on Boston’s homeless who have not made their way to shelters.

