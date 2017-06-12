Massachusetts House lawmakers could debate pot law changes

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts House lawmakers are gearing up to debate possible changes to the state’s voter-approved law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana.

The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Marijuana Policy, which has been studying the issue, is slated to hold an executive session on Wednesday. The House has scheduled a formal session on Thursday.

Any recommended changes to the law could come up for debate then.

There have been plenty of ideas to change portions of the law, from earmarking some revenue from pot taxes to addiction prevention and treatment programs to increasing the 3.75 percent excise tax on retail marijuana sales, expected to begin in mid-2018.

The excise would be imposed on top of the state’s regular 6.25 percent sales tax. Local communities could tack on an additional 2 percent tax.

