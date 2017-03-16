Massachusetts interested in moving to one year-round time

Lawmakers are looking at moving to one time all year round.

They are hearing why not changing the clocks twice a year can do everything from cut crime to boost business.

Public health advocate Tom Emswiler is behind the push to put Massachusetts on one time zone.

He says while other New England states have filed bills, Massachusetts should be the trendsetter.

“We don’t have a New England legislature,” said Emswiler, “so someone’s gotta go first.”

But not everyone is on board.

Representative Paul Frost said he is concerned about kids going to school in the dark and he says he believes the state can’t do it alone.

State Senator Eileen Donogue, the chair of the commission, says they still have a long way to go.

But she does believe it would help if other New England states went along with it.

