Massachusetts is best state in America, new report says

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is the best state in America, according to a new report published Tuesday.

A “vibrant academic environment, innovative and supportive health care policies and modernizing economy,” helped Massachusetts earn the top ranking, U.S. News & World said.

The study examined more than 60 different metrics, such as health care, business, education, government and infrastructure.

Massachusetts topped all states in education and health care, propelling it to the top of the list. The metrics were given more weight by analysts based on a survey of what matters most to people.

Massachusetts is a great place to live, work and raise a family because of the strength and character of all those who call the Commonwealth home,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Everyone should be proud that Massachusetts continues to lead the nation in health care access and public education for all citizens, and our administration will continue to build on these accomplishments to bring more economic success to every corner of Massachusetts.”

Despite the honor, the study found Massachusetts still faces challenges. The state ranked fifth in gender quality in the workplace, sixth in overall median household income, 40th in racial gaps in income, 30th in educational attainment and 47th on the affordability list.

New Hampshire, Minnesota, North Dakota and Washington rounded out the top five.

