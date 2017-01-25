Massachusetts is most educated state in America, study says

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is wicked smaht! The Bay State is home to America’s most educated individuals, according to a new study.

The website WalletHub recently released a study ranking the most educated states and Massachusetts checked in at No. 1.

In the study, WalletHub’s analysts examined educational attainment, school quality, and achievement gaps between genders and races.

Analysts focused on the percentage of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma, average university quality and gender gap in educational attainment.

Maryland, Colorado, Connecticut and Vermont, followed Massachusetts to round out the top five.

West Virginia was found to be the least educated state.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)