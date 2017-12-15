BOSTON (WHDH) - Winter has just begun, and MBTA officials say they are ready for the snow and icy conditions Mother Nature will bring.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker received a tour of some of the new “snow fighter” the state has in its arsenal, including the ever-popular “Snowzilla” machines.

The jet engines made for blowing snow out of the way can come in handy when big blizzards blow into Boston.

In the winter of 2015, Boston received seven feet of snow in about three weeks. It was a gut punch to Mass. transit and Gov. Baker has made snow preparedness a priority ever since. The MBTA has invested more $100 million in winter preparedness since the winter of 2015.

Frigid weather caused big delays on the Commuter Rails last winter. The MBTA’s new general manager said this week the sudden cold temperate caused rails to snap.

The MBTA and Keolis, who runs the Commuter Rail, have purchased 40 new pieces of equipment in the last two and a half years. Keolis has a drone to keep an eye on the tracks.

