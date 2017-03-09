Massachusetts joins lawsuit against Trump’s new immigration ban, AG says

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts plans to join Hawaii, Washington and Minnesota in a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s new immigration ban.

The office of Attorney General Maura Healey released a statement Thursday indicating that the Bay State will join the fight against the ban “early next week.”

The statement read as follows:

“President Trump’s second travel ban remains a discriminatory and unconstitutional attempt to make good on his campaign promise to implement a Muslim ban. We are consolidating our legal efforts and joining fellow states, led by Washington, in continuing to challenge this Administration’s unlawful immigration policies. We look forward to presenting our arguments to the court in the coming days to protect our residents, institutions, and economy in Massachusetts.”

