Massachusetts joins suit to halt Trump health care order

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is joining state attorneys general from across the country in seeking to block President Donald Trump from stopping billions of dollars in payments to health insurers.

Healey, a Democrat, and announced the lawsuit Friday along with Democratic attorneys general from California, Connecticut, Kentucky and other states.

She called the president’s decision a “cruel and irresponsible move” that will lead to higher health care costs for families, throw the health insurance market “into chaos” and undermine state budgets.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker also criticized Trump Friday, calling it the “wrong decision.”

He said it would “destabilize” insurance markets and “jeopardize” coverage for thousands of Massachusetts residents relying on the subsidies to afford their health care as part of former President Barack Obama’s landmark health care law.

