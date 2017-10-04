Massachusetts lawmaker pushes for ban on ‘bump stocks’ for guns

BOSTON (WHDH) — A Massachusetts lawmaker is pushing for a ban on “bump stocks” in the wake of a mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 59 people.

Bump stocks are devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to mimic fully automatic gunfire. Investigators said they were found on 12 of the Las Vegas gunman’s rifles. Investigators believe the bump stocks and the shooter’s position in a high-rise hotel next to the crowd are why he was able to kill and injure so many people quickly.

State Rep. David Linsky (D-Natick) said he reviewed all of Massachusetts’ gun laws and discovered that bump stocks are legal in Massachustets. He said sending thoughts and prayers to the victims are not enough and he wants to see the devices banned in the state.

“We filed the bill today, it already has an enormous amount of support and will be pushing very, very hard to get this to the governor’s desk,” said Linsky.

Linsky said the bill will also eliminate a grandfather clause that allows for large-capacity magazines as long as they were manufactured before 1994.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)