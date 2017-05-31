Massachusetts lawmakers ask Trump to remain in Paris Agreement

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts lawmakers are asking President Donald Trump to change his mind after he talked about the United States pulling out of the Paris Agreement that deals with climate change.

President Barack Obama signed the agreement in 2015, which sets targets for each country to take action within their own borders to deal with the effects of climate change. During the campaign, Trump vowed to pull out of the agreement, calling climate change a hoax.

“President Trump’s threatened withdrawal from this agreement won’t just undermine global leadership and abandon moral responsibility, it will actively sacrifice the immediate health and safety of American citizens,” said Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) in a statement.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey also released a statement, saying that abandoning the Paris Agreement “abdicates our position as a global leader.”

“Should President Trump abandon the Paris climate agreement, he will be taking us backwards and will be doing so against the advice of American businesses and the pleas of global allies,” said Healey.

Environmental activists in Massachusetts said withdrawing could not just affect the environment in the state but also the economy.

“Over 100,000 people in Massachusetts are employed in the clean energy industry of various kinds and that number is expected to grow,” said Emily Norton, the Massachuestts Director of the Sierra Club.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a letter with Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, calling on the Trump administration to not abandon the agreement. Baker called leaving the Paris Agreement “short-sighted.”

