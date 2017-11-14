BOSTON (WHDH) - The next time you decide to jaywalk, you may want to think twice — a stiffer fine may be on the line.

Local lawmakers are considering a new bill that could land you a fine if you’re texting and jaywalking.

Legislators have proposed a new law that would fine pedestrians who cross without the traffic signal.

Representative Colleen Garry is one of the lawmakers who wants to increase the penalties for jaywalking.

At the moment, illegally crossing the street is only $1, but under the new proposal, violators will be fined $25 for the first offense, $50 for a second offense, and $100 for a third offense.

These jaywalkers who are also using a mobile or electronic device while walking would face fines that double — a $50 fine for the first offense, $100 for a second offense, and $200 for a third offense.

The new proposal is not only trying to save a life but also to protect drivers.

“Drivers are always found to be at fault, and really those people who are jaywalking are not where they are supposed to be, and we are all paying for it,” Garry said.

There is no immediate word on when such a bill would be up for a vote at the state house.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)