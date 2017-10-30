BOSTON (AP) — Lawmakers on Beacon Hill face a deadline to approve a spending bill that could also make Massachusetts the first state to ban “bump stocks” since a deadly shooting in Las Vegas.

The $82 million deficiency budget is needed by Tuesday so the state comptroller can close the books on the 2017 fiscal year, which ended on June 30.

A House-Senate conference committee was appointed on Friday to resolve differences between the chambers.

Attached to both the House and Senate versions are proposals to ban bump stocks, a device that investigators say was used by the gunman who killed 58 people at a music festival.

The House bill would outlaw any device intended to increase the rate of discharge by a firearm. The narrower Senate measure applies specifically to bump stocks and trigger cranks.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)