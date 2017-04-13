Massachusetts lawmakers heading to DC to lobby against cuts

BOSTON (AP) — A contingent of lawmakers from the Massachusetts Senate is heading to Washington later this month to lobby against some of the budget cuts proposed by President Donald Trump.

State Sen. Sal DiDomenico is leading the group. The Everett Democrat said the lawmakers will sit down with members of Massachusetts’ congressional delegation, but also hopes to meet with representatives of key federal agencies, including the departments of Housing and Urban Development, Education, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

DiDomenico told reporters Thursday that the group wants so show how the cuts will hurt real people.

The trip will take place from April 25-27. He said the lawmakers will pay their own way out of their campaign accounts.

Many members of the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation have been particularly harsh critics of Trump.

