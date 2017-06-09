BOSTON (WHDH) - Lawmakers in Massachusetts are moving forward with their plan to ban drivers from holding a phone while driving.

House lawmakers gave the bill preliminary approval earlier this week.

The law would require drivers to use a hands-free device while making or receiving phone calls in the car.

Texting while driving is already illegal in Massachusetts.

