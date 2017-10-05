(WHDH) — Massachusetts is lending a helping hand to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria wrecked havoc on the island.

The state is sending a team of 69 officers to help with security measures.

More than 30 people have died after the hurricane hit two weeks ago.

More than 90 percent of Puerto Rico residents do not have power and the majority of people also don’t have running water.

