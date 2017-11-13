Massachusetts man attacked by suspected rabid raccoon

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is getting treated for rabies after being attacked by a suspected rabid raccoon over the weekend.

Paul Bradish, of Northampton, tells The Daily Hampshire Gazette he was letting his dog out at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday when the raccoon pounced. He beat the animal with his flashlight and it fled, but when he got back inside his house he noticed blood on his leg.

He called police but officers could not find the raccoon.

He then went to the hospital for his first set of rabies shots. His dog is up to date on her vaccinations.

Bradish says it’s not the first time he has seen suspected rabid animals in the city’s Leeds neighborhood, and informed his neighbors about the sick animal.

