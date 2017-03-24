Massachusetts man charged in baby’s death on NYC street

NEW YORK (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with fatally striking a 1-year-old girl with his vehicle as she was being pushed in a stroller across a New York City street.

Police say the girl’s mother was pushing her across an intersection on 23rd Avenue in Queens around 9 p.m. Thursday when a pickup truck making right-hand turn hit the stroller.

The child suffered severe head and body trauma. A police vehicle rushed the child and mother to a hospital where the girl was pronounced dead. The mother wasn’t injured.

Police on Friday identified the girl as Skylar Perkins. The accident occurred near her family’s home in the borough’s East Elmhurst section.

Police say the driver, a 44-year-old resident of Ashfield in western Massachusetts, remained at the scene. He was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)