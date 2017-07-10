Massachusetts man charged with killing woman, injuring man, due in court

ORANGE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with killing a woman in her home in the rural town of Wendell, then shooting a co-worker at a Chicopee trucking company, is heading to court.

Authorities say 53-year-old Lewis Starkey III faces arraignment Monday on charges including murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Starkey was apprehended in Orange on Sunday after several days on the run.

Authorities say he fatally shot 48-year-old Amanda Glover in her home last Wednesday, and then drove to the trucking company where he worked about an hour away and shot a co-worker. That man was slightly injured by flying glass shards.

Police have not released a motive or the exact relationship between Starkey and Glover.

It couldn’t immediately be determined if Starkey has an attorney.

