Massachusetts man dies after parachuting landing

ELLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 62-year-old Massachusetts man has died after a hard landing while parachuting at a Connecticut airport.

James Hansmann, of Springfield, was reported seriously hurt close to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Ellington Airport. He was flown to Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say Hansmann’s parachute was functioning properly and there is no criminal aspect to his death.

Hansmann was a detective lieutenant at the Leyden Police Department in Franklin County, Massachusetts.

