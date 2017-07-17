Massachusetts man dies in Lake Champlain drowning

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police troopers are continuing to investigate the drowning of a 64-year-old man who fell into the waters of Lake Champlain at a Charlotte marina.

The body of 64-year-old David Clement, Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was found Saturday evening after someone reported an abandoned, idling boat near the dock at the Point Bay Marina.

First responders later located a body in the water about 30 feet from shore, in the same area where the boat was located.

The Investigation determined that Clement was returning to his slip at the marina when he fell into the water and drowned.

