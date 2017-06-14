Massachusetts man gets 6 months in jail for kicking daughter

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who kicked his young daughter in the chest inside a store has been sentenced to spend six months in jail.

Michael Rosa, of Greenfield, was sentenced Tuesday to 2 ½ years behind bars, with six months to serve and the remainder suspended for five years after being found guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was acquitted of child endangerment.

Prosecutors say surveillance video from the CVS pharmacy in Northampton showed the 36-year-old Rosa yelling at the pre-school age girl and his son in January. At the cash register, he told the girl to get away from him and kicked her. Rosa denied kicking her, saying he “pushed her back with his foot.” The girl was not hurt.

A CVS employee alerted police.

